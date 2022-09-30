Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department arrested the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint. It happened September 17 on King Street in the City Center Area just after midnight. Police say the suspects held the man at gunpoint, forced him to undress, then took his clothing and other personal items.

Police say the three suspects were wearing masks. They are identified as Michael Chea, 24, of Winooski, Zafer Suliman, 22, of Williston, and Latavious Elam, 23, of Williston. Suliman and Elam are both active-duty Air Force members.

Both Chea and Suliman are charged with Assault and Robbery. They were released on conditions after arraignment on Friday. Police say Elam is the one who held the gun. He is being held without bail.

“This was a terrible crime,” said acting Chief of Police Jon Murad. “There was a frightening sense of randomness to that sent a lot of ripples through our community. I am incredibly impressed by and proud of the work that the assigned investigator, Detective Corporal Erica Schaller, did on this case. It involved hours of video review and significant amounts of good old gumshoe work, but she got results.”