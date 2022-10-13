Burlington, VT — Ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy air travel season, some airlines do not have the staff they used to. United Ground Express is looking to hire 25 positions in Burlington, including ramp agents and customer service reps.

On Thursday, walk-in interviews and on-the-spot job offers were given to jobseekers. Some benefits working for United Ground Express includes 401k, paid time off, and special flight privileges. Employees get the benefits of flying for free.

“My daughter was going to college in Colorado and lives in Maine so that’s what got me down the door,” said Krystal White, who works in recruiting for United Ground Express.

Vermont residents from all over the state came to the hiring event.

“So right now, I’m not doing any jobs. I’m a stay-at-home mom,” said Adriana Putregai, a South Burlington resident. “My kids go to school in day care, and I want to start a new job. I don’t want to stay home.”

“Getting to work in that kind of field and making sure I can provide for the people every day get out every day that would be very fulfilling to me,” said Owen Fournier, a Fairfield resident.

If hired, Fournier is interested in the benefits. “Ever since my brother moved out, I haven’t been able to see him often. Except once every few years when he drives over. Getting to see him and my uncle who also moved out here. It would be nice to get to talk with them again.”

At least five offers were accepted at Thursday’s event.