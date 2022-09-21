Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus.

On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.

Less than a week later, on September 12, UVM police investigated reports of theft from parked cars on campus. One person told officers that said their ATM card was stolen and had been used in Burlington. Police used video surveillance to identify Parker as the person who allegedly used the card.

Police also say that, in August, Parker was caught on surveillance footage allegedly trying to tamper with the ignition of a student’s motorcycle on August 12.

Parker is scheduled to appear in court on charges of grand larceny in December 13.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact UVM Police at 802-656-3473 or to leave an anonymous tip via the UVM LiveSafe App or the web reporting form.