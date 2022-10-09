On Sunday, longtime Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and others celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

The act was created in 1972 to protect lakes across the country from pollution – including Lake Champlain.

“This is for our children,” says Senator Patrick Leahy. “This is for our state. This is for our great big, beautiful lake. And it’s for the world and the country and the earth.”

Officials say there are emerging challenges Lake Champlain faces.

Some of these range from higher amounts of wastewater from years past, more human activity nearby the lake and the influx of new invasive species.

The President from the University of Vermont says that’s where students can help.

“I think the next generation has much greater respect for the environment and for climate change and for sustainability than our generations did,” says Suresh Garimella.

UVM plans on rolling out a new state of the art vessel that will contain a floating classroom.

“It’s brilliant, the classroom is right there,” says UVM Professor Ellen Marsden. “Somebody asks a question, and you can point to it and it’s right there. Or we can grab a fish bring it in immediately and say look at this I’m going to release it in a moment but it’s right there.”

The university’s research vessel will be named after Marcelle Leahy — the wife of Patrick Leahy.

“I was speechless,” says Marcelle Leahy. “I took a little while to collect myself. I’m really honored.”

Senator Leahy and his children kept it a secret for more than a year.

Marcelle: “It was a good secret because I was completely surprised.”

Patrick: “I know, we wanted to make sure you were.”

On board the Marcelle Leahy will be a floating laboratory for students to conduct research.

“The [laboratory] will have beautiful convertible tables, microscopes, [and] screens to do an entire teaching lab as if we were onshore,” Marsden says.

The Marcelle Leahy will be electrically propelled which UVM officials say will avoid fuel pollution to the lake. The vessel is expected to arrive next year at Burlington’s waterfront.

UVM officials hope projects like these can help preserve the lake for future generations to come.