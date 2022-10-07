Williston, VT — On Friday, candidates running in the General Election in November attended a biennial Candidates’ Forum hosted by teachers and students at the Williston Central School.

A handful of students from the 7th and 8th grade were allowed to ask prepared questions for the candidates that touched on many issues including substance abuse, climate change, inflation, and combating hate crimes and racial discrimination. The students will use the answers from the forum for a writing assignment.

“Students are writing a piece answering the question, “Who would I vote for and why?”, said Aron Merrill, a social studies teacher. “It is an argument paper that requires students to use evidence to support their claim. The evidence comes directly from the forum and candidate websites.”

5th and 6th graders at Williston Central School also played a big role in preparing for the event, as they created posters for the candidates that decorated the walls and stage of the Al Myers Auditorium.

The forum consisted of three rounds of questions followed by closing remarks from each candidate. In attendance were:

Gerald Malloy (R), US Senate

Peter Welch (D), US Senate

Becca Balint (D), US House of Representatives

Phil Scott (R), Governor of Vermont

Brenda Siegel (D), Governor of Vermont

Joe Benning (R), Lt. Governor of Vermont

David Zuckerman (D), Lt. Governor of Vermont

Michael Tagliavia (R), Vermont Attorney General

Charity Clark (D), Vermont Attorney General

Liam Madden, the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives was unable to attend due to an emergency.

Governor Phil Scott started the forum by answering a question on substance abuse and also took time to address the students about his envisions for the world and Vermont.

“Substance abuse is something that has haunted us for decades and it seems it is not getting any better. We have to work together on this, we have to listen to all of you. You already know what the effects are of smoking, vaping and marijuana. The edibles are something that I am very concerned about as well. This is going to be something that we are going to have to work together to make sure that we prevent you from heading down that road.

“If there is one thing you take way from today this is democracy in action. I doubt any of us agree 100% with one another and you are going to hear all kinds of different opinions. But what I hope you are going to see is respect and stability because what we are seeing across the country, across the globe is more polarization. It’s about which team you are on rather than what team you should be a part of. I believe we should be a part of team America, team Vermont. And we want what is best for you. We all have different ideas on how to accomplish that, but if we don’t treat each other with respect and stability and listen, really listen to one another, and be willing to change your opinion along the way because we don’t have all the answers as individuals but collectively, we know democracy works, but we have to work together.”

Candidates Charity Clark, Gerald Malloy and Peter Welch fielded questions about discrimination. Clark was asked specifically about hate crimes and racial discrimination, while Malloy and Welch were asked about how they would prevent discrimination of groups like the pride community and racism.

Charity Clark (D), candidate for Attorney General: “This issue is important to all of us. We want to live in a Vermont where people are treated respectfully and equally and with love and care. It is really important that we work together to solve issues like hate crimes and racially motivated incidents. Here is what we can do in the Attorney General’s office. We have two units that relate to this work. The first is the Criminal Unit, the second is the Civil Rights Unit and those units work together when there is a hate crime.

“But I think that it is very important to not just sit in our offices and do this work but to get out in the community and try and educate and engage in conversations and inspire conversations in the community so that we are working together to raise awareness and understanding among each other. The other important role the Attorney General plays is in advising the legislature. Our expertise in the Attorney General’s office goes deep. It relates to crime, to constitutional law among other things.”

Gerald Malloy (R), candidate for U.S. Senate: “As a U.S. Senator, I look to abiding by the constitution. The Declaration of Independence talks about unalienable rights like liberty and pursuit of happiness. That pursuit of happiness piece there, I believe in 100%. As a U.S. Senator, I would look to propose and support any kind of laws that enable the pursuit of happiness and nothing that relates to any kind of discrimination. I also can’t stand bullying. As a U.S. Senator I would be opposing that and supporting equal opportunity rights across the board.”

Peter Welch (D), candidate for U.S. Senate: “Every one of us is very sensitive to when we are not treated fairly especially when you are younger. I started seeing what was happening down south and the civil rights movement was beginning. A black man or a black woman in the south could not vote. A person who wanted to vote for someone who would fight for strong schools had to go down to the town office and count how many jellybeans were in a jar and if they got it right, they might be able to vote. That was wrong, that was unfair! I responded to that by going down to Chicago, working with folks that were fighting against legal discrimination. People couldn’t buy a house if they were black, they couldn’t get a mortgage. Now just in your own very small way, when you are treated unfairly, think about what it means if you are a family trying to get housing or you are trying to get a job and you can’t get it because of the color of your skin. In the U.S. Senate, I will stay involved and fight for fairness for everybody.”

Republican candidate for Attorney General Michael Tagliavia was asked how to keep kids safe online.

Michael Tagliavia (R), candidate for Attorney General: “I think the approach needs to be threefold. First, parents need to be involved with your online lives. Parents are your first line of defense; they need to be kept aware of what you are doing. The second prong on this is your teachers. Your teachers can help coach you about keeping people from trying to get you to keep secrets from teachers and parents that they know are wrong and unlawful. The last thing is when we know there is some online predatory, that’s when the Attorney General’s office gets involved. The easy part would be if the online abuser or perpetrator is in this state or in this country. The difficult part is when there are issues when they are coming from overseas. Most of this stuff with online abuse of kids is local so I think that three prong approach would be very useful in stopping online abusers.”

Next, Becca Balint addressed climate change and Brenda Siegel talked about prioritizing meeting Vermont’s emission goals.

Becca Balint (D), candidate for U.S. House of Representatives: “Climate change is real; we are going to start with that. I live in the southern part of the state where we are experiencing quite an intense drought. Every time we get a rainstorm, we see our agricultural fields affected. So, we are seeing the effects right now. As I travel across the state, I hear from a lot of Vermonters that they are quite anxious about how it is going to impact not just our way of life here in Vermont but our economy going forward. I see this both as a legislator, I’ve done a lot of work here in the State Senate around climate action and will continue that work in the Congress, but I also see this through the lens of my own kids. They ask me often if we are going to continue to have winter here in Vermont? There is that sense of real deep worry about the future.

“We need a federal investment in climate action that is commensurate with the level of challenge that we face. It is not a problem that we can solve, just in Vermont, or just at the national level, we also need to look internationally. We need to be working with partners across the globe to reduce our carbon emissions. It is an existential crisis that we are all facing right now.”

Brenda Siegel (D), candidate for Governor: “We have to address increasing public transportation. I’m on the public transit advisory commission and I’ve been able to have a front role seat on what we can do to expand public transportation and what we have not yet done. We also have to make sure our solutions such as heat pumps, electric vehicles, and solar panels can reach our low- and moderate-income families. Then we have to support our small farms in transitioning to carbon sequestration and require our large farms to do the same. The last thing is our public utilities commission is currently preventing us from building expansive state renewable energy and we have to make sure that we do that. Not only does that do really good work for our 2030 and 2050 climate goals, but it brings good green jobs to Vermont, which helps all of our futures.

“In terms of paying for it, sometimes we really have to do an assessment on what it costs to not do this, and this has been a very expensive problem for a long time, so we actually save money by doing this work.”

Students also asked questions about the cost of living and Vermonters dealing with minimum wage and inflation.

David Zuckerman (D), candidate for Lieutenant Governor: “First of all, there are many Vermonters. The majority of minimum wage workers are actually adult workers, and they are trying to pay their bills on a minimum wage and they are struggling. Poverty is very real in Vermont and that’s one of the main reasons to raise minimum wage, because unfortunately there are too many people trying to raise families working on a minimum wage. The minimum wage was raised prior to this recent inflation scenario, and it didn’t cause a raise in inflation. Most of the production costs are not labor so we can raise minimum wage and produce better economic circumstances for families because the cost of the product will not go up as fast as raising minimum wage.

“The current reason we are having inflation is because of supply shortage versus demand. There is not enough stuff out there for people to buy so the prices go up. So, if we have more people working, it can actually keep the price of goods from going up as fast. The other reason to raise minimum wage is to recognize that most jobs are now more productive, and workers are getting more of that pay instead of it going to the top.”

Joe Benning (R), candidate for Lieutenant Governor: “Can I ask all of you to rise? To some of you who do have pockets, pretend you have money in it. Reach in there and look at whatever you’ve got and think about this, that is your money. About two-tenths of a mile down the road from here is a graveyard and a very big monument in that graveyard belongs to a man named Thomas Chittenden. When he got this state together way back in 1777, most folks that organized this state had a very real dream for all of you. You have a right to earn the money that is in your pocket. The folks who are up here on this stage sometimes make decisions that cost you more from your pocket than what you really should be paying. This group of people up here should never be taking more from your pocket than is absolutely necessary to run the government. This is your future, you want to truly pay close attention to what we are up here are doing because very soon now, you folks are going to have the baton handed to you.”