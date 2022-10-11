Burlington, VT — On the third day of Aita Gurung’s trial, jurors heard from the parents of the victim. Gurung is accused of killing his wife Yogeswari Khadka with a meat cleaver five years ago this week.

Thulsa and Khadka Rimal testified on Tuesday and were questioned about Gurung’s demeanor while living in Vermont. They say he wasn’t as happy as he was before the family immigrated to the U.S. in 2015.

Through the voice of a translator, Khadka and Thulsa Rimal talked about the events that led to their daughter’s murder. Khadka Rimal says the problems began when the couple immigrated to Vermont and says Aita Gurung was drinking heavily. “I’ve seen him drinking like 14, 15 cans of beer.”

He also noted that Gurung wouldn’t finish many of the beers, and would avoid taking his medication. He recounts what his daughter’s marriage was like. “Yes, from the outside it looked good, but inside, there were a lot of arguments going on and he would argue and would not let her sleep even after work, so those kinds of things.”

The defense maintained their case that Gurung was legally insane at the time of the alleged crime, bringing up instances in which Gurung wandered around at night making noises.

Thulsa Rimal, who was also allegedly attacked by Gurung also testified and said that Gurung wasn’t always in a bad mood. “If he had a good mood, maybe sometimes he would cook the food, maybe sometimes he would clean, but if he was not in a good mood, he would just drink the beer and stay.”

She was asked to remember the day of the attack. “By the time he went to the kitchen, he might have had two knives I don’t know. When she came from the bathroom, he just grabbed her and started striking her stomach and I was blocking her with my hand, and these are the scars. I was blocking her, and he hit my head, you can see here.”

The medical examiner who performed Yogeswari Khadka’s autopsy also testified, noting there were 22 chop wounds on the body and numerous other slash wounds.

Wednesday marks five years to the day that Khadka was murdered. Coincidentally, the court is not scheduled to be in session.