Burlington, VT — After a years-long delay to Burlington’s CityPlace project, construction could be the next step.

In May, former developer Don Sinex sold his 50% stake in the project to three new developers. The new ownership group, coined “CityPlace Partners” settled lawsuits between Sinex and concerned neighbors in recent months, which held up the project.

Mayor Miro Weinberger shared some updates on Monday. “The local partners have made extensive progress and are on the verge of moving from a project that has been stalled since 2018 to one that is under full construction. The city has received a building permit action to construct the foundation earlier today”.

The project will include 85 affordable housing units and have extensive retail space on the bottom floor. Since May, the group says it has been working to get remaining permits from the state to ensure the project would progress.

Michael Monte, the CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust says they want to go the extra mile to provide for those in need. “68 of 85 apartments will be occupied by residents earning less than 60 percent of the median income, and a third of that earning less than 50 percent of the median income. At least 20 percent of the people residing will be formerly homeless”.

Monte also said he and CityPlace partners are pushing for further state and federal funding for the project. The council went into executive session for the CityPlace project on Monday, as council approval is needed to proceed with the construction.

City Councilors also continued discussion on the city’s redistricting process, which occurs once every ten years to ensure voting districts have similar populations. They are weighing 7 or 8-ward maps and some are concerned with how many higher education, part-time residents would reside in possible districts.

“Because I also don’t think that it’s fair to people when one ward elects the same number of councilors with 300 votes as another ward can with 1500 votes,” said City Council Joan Shannon.

There will be a final workshop on the redistricting maps at next week’s meeting.