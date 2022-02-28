Vermont Town Meeting 2022

ABC22 & FOX44
BURLINGTON, Vt. - There will be a recount in the race for Burlington's Ward 7 seat on the city council. As it stands, incumbent Ali Dieng (I) came away with a razor-thin …
Williston, VT -- Fire departments across Vermont are impacted by critical staffing shortages, but in Williston that could soon change, as voters have approved a budget that will …
Results from the March 1, 2022, Town Meeting elections on retail cannabis sales in Vermont.
BURLINGTON, Vt. - Despite some new faces getting elected to the Burlington City Council, the balance of power will remain with Queen City Progressives following Town Meeting …
Essex, VT -- Voters in Essex overwhelmingly supported a ballot measure that will allow for retail cannabis sales in town. Nearly 3,600 voters, or nearly 60 percent of …