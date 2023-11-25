The Festival Village opened and U.S. skiers met with the media on Friday afternoon in preparation of the weekend races for the 2023 Stifel Killington Cup. Decorated skier Mikaela Shiffrin spoke honestly about her doubts going into the races but says the crowd and her love for this mountain could be enough to help her get a win anyway. A victory in either the giant slalom or slalom would give the 28-year-old her 90 career win.