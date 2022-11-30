KILLINGTON, VT – Sunday marked the finale of the 2022 Killington Cup and one more must-watch event; the women’s slalom. It concluded just before 2pm and just before the rain began.

But for the entirety of the racing, it was the picture perfect day for the final opportunity for these athletes to compete in the mountains of Vermont.

A record 21,000 fans packed into the bleachers and lined the fencing in hopes to get as close to the world class skiers as possible. Fan favorite, and five-time Killington slalom champion Mikaela Shiffren, went second out of 59 skiers for her first run and she put on a show to take the lead, a lead she held through the entire pack.

One young fan was surprised by the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s dominance. “It’s amazing to watch her, and how she was ahead through all of the racers was really impressive to me,” said Gemma Guadagno, a youth skier from Hopkinton, NH. “I know she’s an amazing ski racer, I’ve watched her race before, but how she held her lead through all 59 of the racers [was impressive].”

Part of the reason for Shiffrin’s early dominance were the conditions which caused 12 skiers to fail to cross the finish line during the first run. Among them four Americans (A.j. Hurt, Katie Hensien, Nina O’Brien, and Ava Sunshine). Paula Moltzan (USA) finished her first run but failed to qualify.

Longtime alpine skiing enthusiast and fan, Jason Chenenko, elaborated on the difficult conditions. “It’s a tough course right now, the conditions are a pretty tough, said Chenenko. “I think maybe the conditions are getting a little rutted up, a little harder to ski early on. I think a lot of people put a lot of solid effort in.”

Shiffrin’s incredible first run gave her the advantage of going being the last skier out of the 30 qualifiers to go during her final run. Until the final few skiers, it was anyone’s event to win.

Anna Swenn Larsson (SWE) put together a great run to put the pressure on and take the lead with only four skiers to go. But then Wendy Holdener (SUI) had the run of her life to, unbelievably, tie Swenn Larson for first place.

But they still needed to survive the betting favorite, Shiffrin, trying to claim, not only her sixth straight slalom win at Killington, but slalom win number 50 overall.

But with the softening conditions, she struggled in the final stretch and comes in fifth place. Swenn Larsson and Holdener two tied for the top spot to claim the shared victory.

For Holdener, it’s her first career win after finishing in second and third a combined 30 times during her career. “Amazing,” Holdener said she felt after she realized she was victorious. “I mean there is a lot of stuff going on at the moment and I don’t realize it really, but to come into finish and see ‘0:0.0’ with Anna, it was really nice.”

The win for both Holdener and Swenn Larson was slightly more impressive considering they were able to top Shiffrin, who some would call the queen of Killington.

But Shiffrin explained, having won 76 times in her career, she doesn’t mind being dethroned. “In a way I don’t really care if I win again,” said Shiffrin, a Burke Academy graduate. “I’m just doing this because I want to be doing it and I think I can be fast. I like watching these other women when they ski fast and seeing if I can do it better. Maybe I’ll do it better next race and that will be really exciting. That’s kind of where I’m at in this moment. I and I hope to keep that mentality because it makes everything way more enjoyable.”