A couple of high scoring, and in the boys case, chippy hockey games were played at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday evening. It was the annual Vermont- New Hampshire all-star hockey classic to benefit “Make-A-Wish.”

Puck dropped for the girls at 4:30 p.m. and the Green Mountain State squad jumped all over New Hampshire, winning 5-1. The boys game featured a third period from New Hampshire as the Granite Staters beat Vermont 5-2.