We shared on Wednesday about the athletic changes to the Vermont State University campuses beginning in the 2024 school year, on Thursday, members of the VSU community shared their thoughts on the changes.

“Students will still be able to compete,” said Maurice Oiumet, VSU’s Vice President of Admissions of the changes to the Randolph campus. “There are a number of club sports in the state of Vermont where students can still travel and compete and have that type of experience that they’re looking for. We even imagine an inter-university competition where club teams from Castleton and club teams from Johnson and Lyndon can compete with the Randolph team to have some fun, kind of inter-university competition going.”

While this could create some fun internal competition, it may be difficult to convince students of the benefits of this model at the campuses affected. “A lot of students have been thinking about transferring out and a vast majority of our student population here at Johnson is athletics so we’re going to lose a lot of students here,” said NVU Johnson junior Hattie Ebling.

We will continue to monitor the student pushback over the coming months and add updates with any developments.