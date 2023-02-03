New Zealander Charlotte Brynn has been swimming all her life, but it wasn’t until after she moved to Vermont over 20 years ago when she discovered ice swimming. The 57-year-old is now a gold medalist and world record holder in the rapidly growing sport.

STOWE – When you think of a swimmer, large upper body muscles and an impressive wingspan are among the first things that come to mind. But Charlotte Brynn isn’t built like that.

“Yeah, no I’m a popsicle,” she said.

In fact, Brynn has trained her body not to turn into a popsicle when she’s in the water.

“The coldest I’ve swum in is actually below freezing. It was about 30.5 [degrees Fahrenheit] and it was survivable,” said Brynn. “Although it did take some people to rake the water to stop it [from] freezing.”

Brynn is an ice swimmer, meaning she swims in ice cold water. The 57-year-old, originally from a New Zealand, now lives in Newport, VT.

She explained it’s taken over a decade of practice to get to the level she’s at now. “The key is starting in warmer water and as the temperatures decline in the fall keeping at for short periods of time and your body does adjust over time.”

But this isn’t just something she does for fun. In mid-January, Brynn headed to Samoens, France to compete against over 450 athletes from 41 countries in the fifth International Ice Swimming Championships

“I got over there and there were and all these like minded individuals as bonkers as me that want to go into a lake with a man-made pool and race head to head. It was incredible,” she said.

In an atmosphere that felt like home, she didn’t disappoint. In her first participation of the event, Brynn won three gold medals for her age group and set two world records.

“I was really surprised,” said the swimmer, who is no stranger to winning medals for her aquatic accomplishments. “It was a pleasant surprise. I mean it was an honor to be there, so winning was really icing on the cake.”

Even after years of practice, she says it still takes some convincing to jump into the frigid waters. “People will often say to me, ‘you’ve done this so often it must be easy for you.’ It never is. You’re still having to put yourself in that discomfort,” said Brynn. “Battling being in 37 degree Fahrenheit water is really hard because your body is saying ‘get out, you’re not gonna make it. Danger, danger Will Robinson.’”

Brynn doesn’t just excel at ice swimming – she’s also a trailblazer.

She was the first person to swim back and forth across Lake Champlain in one go, she completed the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog twice, and in her longest success so far, she swam the 32-mile Lake George.

These accomplishments has members of the swimming community offering lofty comparisons. Gina Mireault, a fellow swimmer and longtime friend of Brynn’s called her, “a real life mermaid.”

But even mermaids can have nightmares. Brynn’s came during a long swim one night in the Catalina Channel off the coast of California.

“Something hit me like a freight train on my hip. It felt like I’d been smacked with a piece of wood with nails in it. I had no idea what it was but it just shunted me sideways and it ached…like I can’t even explain,” she remembered. “My sweat pants kind of slid down and I’m like ‘I think there’s holes in me.’ There were puncture marks in my hip and a mouth mark. That’s how I figured I’d connected with a toothy fish.”

Not only did Brynn continue that swim for another 11 hours after the shark encounter, but she returned the following year to the same waters and completed the swim; just one more impressive feat in a lifetime of adventurous moments.

“We tend to think that there’s a time limit on when we can accomplish certain things physically,” said Mireault. “I think Charlotte is a beacon to those of us who are in our 50s, moving into our 60s, to really show us this example that you can, with dedication, keep yourself healthy and vibrant and competitive.”

It’s a competitive spirit in a sport that brings out the crazy, but Brynn likes it that way. “They say ‘you’re crazy,’ and you know, I used to be a wee bit embarrassed and now I say ‘thank you so much.’ Because the choice of normality, I like to live a wee bit outside of that.”

Brynn shared that she discovered her own father never learned how to swim. Although the chances are slim that a child of a non-swimmer will ever learn to swim, she busted through that road block and found her home in the water.

Charlotte Brynn is currently the Executive Director of the Swimming Hole, a non-profit fitness center in Stowe, VT.