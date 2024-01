Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh men’s hockey team came back from their winter break, to win game one of their winter classic.

Colin Callanan would start the scoring just 18 seconds in, with the Cardinals holding a 2-1 edge after 20 minutes.

The Butler’s would score a pair of goals in the third period, leaving the cards with a 4-1 win to begin the second semester.

See those goals, and an Eli Shiller save, in the video above.