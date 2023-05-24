Vermont Lake Monsters baseball kicks off Wednesday evening at Centennial Field in Burlington.. Our reporter Sam Israel caught up with players and a team official about opening day and the 2023 season.

The team has 35 home games on its schedule this season. Plus, the Futures League All-Star Weekend will be held at Centennial Field in July, starting with a Home Run Derby on July 24, followed by the game on July 25.

Centennial Field hosted its first game in 1906, making it older than Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. The club’s Senior Vice President CJ Knudsen expects more than 90,000 fans to visit the ballpark this season.