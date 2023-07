In the 10-12 year old Little League tournament winners bracket, Champlain Valley faced St. Johnsbury with the winner going to the championship game. It didn’t take long for the offense to get going from Champlain Valley. The boys in red scored 13 runs over four innings to mercy rule St. J 13-0.

Champlain Valley will face the winner of Lamoille County and St. J in the championship on Saturday.