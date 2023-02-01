BURLINGTON – As Vermont women’s basketball prepares to face conference one seed UAlbany Great Danes this weekend, one thing is at the top of their game preparation.

“Rebounding was a little tough,” said Vermont head coach Alisa Kresge. “But you know what even [in] that game we didn’t play our best from start to finish, there were really good moments in that game that we have to emphasize as a coaching staff. This is what we can do, we were able to do it, now how do we do it for 40 minutes?”

Kresge’s referring to the Catamounts and Great Danes tipping off at the end of December for Vermont’s first America East game and it didn’t go as planned. The team only shot 30 percent and 25 percent from deep, while being out-rebounded by 13. All of this added up to a 14-point loss.

Vermont lost the following game, but has since rattled off seven straight victories and the team finds itself in third place, but neck and neck with the teams ahead of them. “Our team is figuring ourselves out a little bit every day. I think we are getting better,” said Kresge. “But I think everybody is talented so we have to stay hungry.”

Stretches of dominant play like this aren’t easy to maintain, but these Catamounts have a secret weapon. “Recently, we’ve done a lot of mindfulness training with some of our sports psychologists and that really helps us focus on the present rather than the future or the past,” said senior Delaney Richason. “We could focus on all the things that we’ve done poorly in games before that have caused us not to win. But instead of doing that, we focus on things that we can do right now to help us win the next game.”

Richason is one of the players who has been thriving as of late. She’s scored double-digit points in five of the last six games. Before that, the forward had only mustered four in 15 games.

“All the girls on the bench, all the girls on the floor, I have all the trust and all the confidence [in them],” said senior Emma Utterback. “They put in the work. Delaney [Richason] has been killing it recently. She’s been knocking down the three’s and we love that for her.”

It’s that kind of secondary scoring that has taken the pressure off players like Emma Utterback and Catherine Gilwee who each average over 34 minutes per game putting them near the top of the conference in that category.

Only seven games remain of the regular season; four of those are at Patrick gym, where in front of their home fans the Cats have only lost two games.

Saturday’s game against UAlbany tips off at 12pm.