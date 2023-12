Plattsburgh, NY – Clinton Community College is once again hosting the annual high school basketball Holiday Classic this week.

The event showcases 5 schools, in 8 games, over two days.

But it may also allow their own athletic department to be enhanced with money that is brought in over the weekend, going towards helping the college with expansion of their programs.

Hear from athletic director, Kevin Daugherty, about what you can expect to see from the cougars by next fall, in the video above.