We knew it was going to be a tough matchup as the Catamounts faced the nationally ranked Merrimack Warriors at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday night, but as they’ve been playing well lately, it wasn’t an impossible notion. Vermont had a good start which included a short-handed goal and a 2-1 lead after one period, the the Merrimack offense was just too much to handle. The Warriors beat Vermont 4-2, but can look for revenge on Saturday night.