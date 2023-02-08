The Vermont Green FC announced that two fan-favorites will return to the pitch for the upcoming season.

Diba Nwegbo scored nine goals for the Green in their inaugural season, including the game winner to allow Vermont to advance to the playoffs.

Charlie Adams, a Norwich, VT native, notched four goals and an assist during the first season and shared his excitement on coming back. “I’m super excited to be back playing for the Green this summer. Thanks to all you guys we had an incredible inaugural 2022 season and looking forward to an even bigger and better 2023 season this summer. Can’t wait to see you back at Virtue [Field] in a few months, and up the Green.”