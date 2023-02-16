PLATTSBURGH, NY – The 2023 Indoor Track & Field Championships were held at the Plattsburgh State University Field House on Saturday.

The Saranac girl’s team would bring home yet another sectional crown running away with the top spot in the points standings.

On the boy’s side it would take until the final event, the triple jump, for the Beekmantown boy’s to claim their first indoor championship.

Hear from representatives from both winning teams and catch up with the celebration, in the video above.