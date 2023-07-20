Several familiar faces will be on the Centennial Field diamond during the 2023 FCBL all-star game as eight Lake Monsters players have been selected to represent Vermont on Tuesday. This includes five pitchers (Wyatt Cameron, Callen Fang, Francis Ferguson, Evan Maloney and Oliver Pudvar), catcher Tyler Favretto, infielder Jordan Kang and outfielder Tommy Martin. Stowe native Ben Alekson is up for a fan vote. Voting is available on the Lake Monsters website. Colby Brouillette is set to participate in the home run derby on Monday.