All three divisions of field hockey in action on Saturday for the state championships played on Moulton Winder Field at UVM. The CVU Redhawks completed a come-from-behind victory over South Burlington to win 2-1 in overtime. Woodstock knocked off Hartford in a tight match, 1-0 the final. And in DIII, Montpelier dominated Fair Haven, yet the Slaters kept it close and the Solons won 1-0.