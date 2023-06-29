BURLINGTON – Another year, and the Vermont Lake Monsters are right back at the top of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) standings. For the players, that’s not a surprise.

“The organization is top tier, the way that we are treated here with the amount of tools that we get is just incredible,” said catcher Tyler Favretto.

It’s not just the support from the management, but the love from the Centennial fanbase.

“Oh my goodness, you run in from that bullpen right there, and you’re running in and everyone starts to erupt and you hear people yelling your number, yelling your name, it makes you be better,” said relief pitcher Wyatt Cameron.

“Whether if your winning, whether if you’re losing, knowing that the fans are always gonna be behind you is a great thing,” said pitcher Francis Ferguson.

“Sometimes we get over 4,000 people here at Centennial [Field]” said outfielder Colby Brouillette. “Whether you get a hit or not, they’re supporting you, have your back. When you do get a hit, it’s electric.”

“The fans here care so much,” said Brookline, MA native Silas Reed. “They’re some of the best fans in the league.”

It’s experiences like that – that have fan favorites Favretto, Brouillette, Ferguson, Cameron, and Reed returning to Burlington for their third summer.

“You’re gonna have little kids asking for your autograph and fans cheering you on and clapping you on,” said Favretto, a native of Quebec. “And you wanna perform in front of them and that’s a big part of the reason I came back for so many years, was just the community, [they’re] so accepting of you. You’re hero’s to all the little kids out there and it’s just something I want to be a part of.”

Baseball players forming a brotherhood during their time as teammates is a commonality, but for a summer team, three straight years together builds bigger bonds.

“We’re practically family at this point,” said Ferguson.

“They’re gonna be friends for life and some of them are even going to be in my wedding someday,” said Brouillette, who grew up in Georgia, VT attending Lake Monsters games with his family.

“It’s just a friendship we never would’ve had if we didn’t play baseball or meet at the Lake Monsters,” said Favretto.

Many of these guys still have eligibility remaining and could come back for a fourth summer. The question is that what they want? For Salisbury, VT native Cameron, that is a no-brainer.

“There’s no place I’d rather be to be honest with you,” he said. “It is just so much fun. If they keep asking me back, I’ll keep coming back until I’m no longer eligible to play in the league.”

No matter what happens next season, this group already has the perfect ending in their minds.

“Obviously [I want to end] with a championship, I want to go out with a bang,” said Cameron.

A championship win this year would mean two of three season’s finishing on top for the five Lake Monsters.

“That is good, that is pretty good,” said Brouillette.

Favretto agreed. “That would be the start of a dynasty I think,” he said.