“Just the joy of baseball,” he said. “If we can help them a little bit with some baseball skills and those sorts of things that would be great. Just to have them out here and enjoy the day and enjoy the game. The rain has finally cleared. I know it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Vermonters, especially with the floods. This is just a great opportunity to enjoy a beautiful day and be out on a beautiful ballpark and get the kids involved in the game.”