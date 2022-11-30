UVM Athletics has received a limited ticket allotment for the NCAA Men’s Soccer Quarterfinals between Vermont and Syracuse. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Fans interested in purchasing tickets are asked to submit a request form at go.uvm.edu/qtrs22 by noon on Wednesday, November 30th.

UVM Athletics will also be offering a Fan Bus for the NCAA Quarterfinals with limited spots available. The bus will leave from Gutterson Fieldhouse at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and return following the game. Fans are responsible for their own food and drink. The bus is being offered at a rate of $75 a seat, which includes a ticket to the game as well. To request a spot on the bus, fill out the form at go.uvm.edu/qtrbus by noon on Wednesday.



There are also 50 UVM Student tickets available that are being covered by the University of Vermont President’s Office. These tickets will be available at noon on Wednesday from the Patrick Gym Ticket Office. Students will need to present their own CATcard in-person to claim their ticket.