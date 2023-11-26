Americans were well represented in the giant slalom of the 2023 Stifel Killington Cup on Saturday. Three qualified for a second run including Burke Mountain Academy alum Mikaela Shiffrin and UVM grad Paula Moltzan. But it was Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami who took first place; her second consecutive giant slalom win at Killington. Shiffrin came in third place and Moltzan finished eighth. All three spoke to the media following the final run.