Americans were well represented in the giant slalom of the 2023 Stifel Killington Cup on Saturday. Three qualified for a second run including Burke Mountain Academy alum Mikaela Shiffrin and UVM grad Paula Moltzan. But it was Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami who took first place; her second consecutive giant slalom win at Killington. Shiffrin came in third place and Moltzan finished eighth. All three spoke to the media following the final run.
November 27 2023 08:00 pm
