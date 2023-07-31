Hailey Katona of the Bellows Falls Country Club has a six stroke lead at the women’s Vermont amateur golf championship. Day two starts on Tuesday morning.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
Hailey Katona of the Bellows Falls Country Club has a six stroke lead at the women’s Vermont amateur golf championship. Day two starts on Tuesday morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now