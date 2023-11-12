Division I game- (1) Harford faced (2) Burr & Burton for a thriller that started as a blowout. The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter up 28-6, but Hurricanes quarterback Brayden Trombly orchestrated a miraculous comeback consisting of three touchdowns, two 2-point conversions and an onside kick. But with the game tied at 28-28 in the dying minutes, Bulldogs quarterback Jack McCoy drove downfield to score the game winning touchdown. Burr & Burton wins its first title since 2019 35-28.

Division II game- (4) Colchester has been playing its best football of the season and met (2) North Country in the championship coming off an overtime victory in the semifinals. North Country took a 21-14 lead with two minutes left, but the Lakers drove down the field. On fourth-and-goal with under a minute to play, Colchester quarterback Jordan Lavoie fumbled the snap and the game ended. North Country wins its first title since 1997 21-14.

Division III game- (2) Windsor lost its first game in three years at the hands of (1) Woodstock in the last game of the regular season, in the championship the Yellowjackets were out for revenge. It didn’t take long to tell which was the better team. Windsor started piling on the points and cruised to a 36-0 win. It’s the Yellowjackets third straight title.