ST. ALBANS, VT – The BFA St. Albans football team needs a bounce back year. The Bobwhites only won a single game last season, but 2023 offers a clean slate. The team shared their expectations for this season.

“The work rate in camp has been tremendous,” said head coach, Geoff Murray. “The players have done a nice job of being very disciplined and really attacking the process to get better everyday.”

“Our mentality has definitely changed from last season,” said safety and wide receiver Parker Daudelin. “We are definitely more focused and more hard working of a team. We don’t want to be the team we were last year. We want to be way better then we were. We want to go for the championship this year.”

“You know generally you don’t lose, you learn,” said Murray. “So we watched a lot of film over the offseason. Took a look at where we could improve.”

“One thing we can control and can be a strength is our effort and our attitude,” said Murray. “As long as our effort and attitude and being a good teammate is our strength and we are disciplined, we will be in good shape.”

He continued, “we want to build championship people. Football is the class room to build people and we are working very hard right now at building quality people. If we do that, Friday night usually takes care of itself.”

BFA- St. Albans kickoff its season on Friday September 2 against Mt. Mansfield.