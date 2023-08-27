BRATTLEBORO, VT – The Brattleboro Colonels football team is back in Division I for 2023 following three straight years making the playoffs in DII. The Colonels will now be battling against the best of the best in Vermont.

Last season, Brattleboro battled to a 5-3 regular season record and beat Colchester in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the powerhouse of Bellows Falls in the semifinals.

Colonels players say they think they have a real chance to make a run in Vermont’s top division this fall. They’re led by an older core including senior quarterback Karson Elliot, a good back field, and impressive protection. In fact, it’s the line that head coach Chad Pacheco says is among the teams’ top strengths.

The Colonels look forward to getting revenge on Bellows Falls in the third to last week of the regular season, but it’s week one that could end up being their biggest test.

Brattleboro takes on runner-up state champion Middlebury on Friday September 1 to kick off the 2023 season.