In the High School Huddle Camp Tour, we go behind the scenes as Vermont and New York Section 7 football teams prepare for the season.

COLCHESTER, VT – The Colchester Lakers football team is looking to make some noise this year in Division II after finishing last season in the middle of the pack.

“We’re trying to get better every day. That’s the goal,” said head coach Tom Perry, entering his twentieth season in the role.

“I want a championship under my belt,” said Isaac Karlin, Lakers right guard and defensive end. “I know as a team we could do it.”

Colchester came up short in the first round of last year’s playoffs. The team lost in a nail-biter to Brattleboro 21-14. But many of the players from that team are back for 2023 including senior quarterback Jordan Lavoie.

“That returning leadership is powerful,” said Perry. “[Lavoie is] a good kid and works super hard but it’s the trickle down.”

“Everybody looks up to you as a captain, that’s what I learned last year,” said Lavoie, Lakers quarterback. “If you’re outgoing and talking to everybody [and] making friends with everybody, even the little guy, it’s really going to advance the team and the whole group instead of individuals.”

The Lakers work ethic is just as important.

“If you don’t come to…work hard on the field, we won’t be successful,” said Karlin, another team captain. ” But when we come out and strive to do our best that’s when we succeed.”

Quarterback Lavoie has his eyes set on the game against the cross-town rival Burlington/S. Burlington Sawolves in mid-September, because last year, that game brought the team closer together.

“When they threw the interception for Shane Mobley, that’s the kind of brotherhood I love,” said Lavoie. “When other people are having fun, I’m having fun.” Colchester won that game 12-7; the goal-line interception sealed the win.

The Lakers will be put to the test this season. Six of their eight games are against DI opponents, but players say they’re up for the challenge.

“We’re gonna win. That’s how I’m coming out to play, I’m not coming out to lose,” said Lavoie.

“I’m [going to] say that we’re playing a DI schedule and I want all other teams to watch out,” Karlin warned.

Colchester kicks of its season on the road against U-32 on Thursday, August 31.