In the High School Huddle Camp Tour, we go behind the scenes as Vermont and New York Section 7 football teams prepare for the season.

HINESBURG, VT – The Champlain Valley Union Redhawks find themselves in a unique position, defending state champions of a Division I title that was the first in school history.

“We know we [have a] target on our back, but we’re fired up,” said Brian Rutherford, Redhawks wide receiver and cornerback. “We’re ready to go and we’re gonna show [the league] that we won it for a reason.”

The Redhawks are also keeping that pride within themselves. “I’m fortunate that we have a bunch of guys that have it within them to remain humble despite that elevated status that we fought for and got for ourselves,” said head coach Rahn Fleming.

But CVU still has lofty goals – a repeat title.

“We need to make our own history,” said Fleming. “History for us is going back to back.”

They’ll have to do it without some of the top offensive weapons lost to graduation, but that’s not the focus of the preseason.

“It’s not a couple players that make a team, it’s 11 players that make a team,” said Jacob Bose, team running back and linebacker.

One of those players is dual threat quarterback Ollie Cheer. “I love that kid,” Fleming laughed. “You know, I could say that about all 65 guys. [But] Ollie Cheer is a special athlete [and] a special human being.”

Entering his first season as the day one starter, Cheer’s protection has gotten even better.

“Our biggest strength [is] our line,” said Bose. “Our line is big, strong and fast. We’re still gonna keep our playing style from last year and we’re gonna be way better than last year I believe.”

And the Redhawks aim to do that using one of head coach Flemings favorite sayings and a way of keeping practice lighthearted.

“We is greater than I… We rise together. I’m gonna get better by getting you better,” he said. “If you listen, you’ll hear laughter on this ballfield. If we haven’t laughed at least once every practice we’ve missed something.”

The Redhawks open their season on the road against Burr & Burton on September 2.