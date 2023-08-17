In the High School Huddle Camp Tour, we go behind the scenes as Vermont and New York Section 7 football teams prepare for the season.

LYNDON, VT – The Division II Lyndon Institute Vikings had a losing record (3-4) last season. In 2023, the players are hopeful building team chemistry will lead to success.

“We were competitive in every game we played [in 2022], so I don’t look at last season as a failure,” said head coach Dan Nolan.

“So far a good start and your effort and your attitude have been outstanding,” he said, addressing the team.

“What is a successful football team? It’s one that cares about each other, works hard, plays hard,” Nolan continued.

One could tell from their preseason practice that the Vikings were indeed working hard, “Get down! Let’s go, let’s go,” the team yelled to each other.

“We fight like a team,” said Vikings quarterback Ethan Lussier. “You just saw our conditioning, so you know we do it as a team.”

“We got to be a brotherhood. We got to be a family. We have to have each others backs,” said offensive and defensive lineman Trent Simpson.

And they do. “Aye good job, good job, good job,” team members said to each other in support of a good play.

“We are a very young team and I think that we have a very competitive schedule, . The goal will be to grow each and every week,” said Nolan. “When things do go bad in the game, which they will invariably will, are you able to overcome that or wilt under the pressure. So it’s gonna be incumbent upon this young team to come together in such a way that they are able to overcome that.”

He continued, “So we really have to be focused on one play at a time so we can overcome adversity, continue to build and grow and become the team that we can ultimately be.”

The Vikings kick off the season on the road against DIII Mill River on September 2. They return home the following week to face North Country.