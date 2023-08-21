MIDDLEBURY, VT – One play; that’s how close the Middlebury Tigers came to a Division I state championship in 2022.

“It’s a good thing to be as close as we were and to have as many returning players,” said head coach Jed Malcolm. “It’s effective in that they tasted it and it hurt. We were so close and they feel that sting. We use that motivation on how close we were and how close we still feel.”

Don’t think for a second these Tigers players have forgotten about that defeat.

“We’ve been thinking about it and we’ve all been really excited about getting out here, get back ready to practice,” said running back and linebacker Gavin McNulty.

“We’ve been looking really good this year,” said his teammate, Jackson Gillett. Then he mentioned the loss. “A lot of talk about CVU.”

As much as revenge is a thought on the Tigers players minds, the senior Gillett shared how the team isn’t letting that control them. “The biggest thing is just stay positive. Once one person gets down, it’s just going downhill,” he said.

This season, Middlebury has a new leader as Malcolm has taken the reigns. But he is no stranger to the program as Malcolm played for the Tigers and previously served as an assistant coach for 14 years with the recently retired head coach Dennis Smith.

“It’s been an honor to start,” said Malcolm, about the new role. “It’s pretty exciting following in some pretty legendary footsteps… You know, as a new coach it would be foolish to change much with our system with how close we are and how close we feel.”

That means we’ll be seeing more running from the Tigers as is customary with the Middlebury football way. “We might be throwing the ball a little bit more just to try and get the defense backed off,” said Malcolm. “But for the most part we’ll be focused on defense and be able to run the ball and control the clock.”

The Tigers plan to run all the way to Rutland in mid-November. “We do believe it. We expect to be there. We have a proud tradition at Middlebury and every year we go in there with the assumption that you’re going to be at the state championship and you work hard to get there,” said Malcolm. “We’ll get there one game at a time.”

Middlebury opens its season on the road against Brattleboro on September 1.