BRADFORD, VT – The Oxbow Olympians missed the playoffs in 2022 and it won’t be easy this year, But this “family” of players are prepared to grind out wins in 2023.

“We had a veteran group last year but we also had to ask and lean on our younger guys,” said head coach Chad Wescott. He continued about his 2023 squad, “we lean heavily on our older kids to help bring these guys up to speed.”

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement,” said linebacker and offensive guard Hunter Fahey. “I’m there to show them how its done, what’s supposed to be done and how to hold yourselves accordingly.”

“Our strength will be our line,” said Wescott, about this season. “We have some good size and veteran lineman. We are looking to pound the ball three, four yards at a time and move the ball and take time off the clock.”

Addressing his team now, “we’ve got to this point, we’ve got to a ceiling, we go through it. We got to continue to get better everyday day and we build and build and build.”

“I know numbers wise we are not the biggest but we got some skilled guys,” said captain Christian Ditcheos. “So I think we can match up well against other teams we will be playing this year.”

“You know with seventeen kids its tough,” said Wescott. “We will give you every thing we got for four quarters… What I’ve seen so far this year, I think if they put it all together in a timely fashion and get rolling week one, week two, and find their stride they will be hard to beat.”

Here’s how the team ended practice: “Family on three! One! Two! Three! Family!”

Oxbow plays the reigning Division III champion Windsor Yellowjackets in week one.

That game kicks off on September 2 at 1 p.m.