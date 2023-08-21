RUTLAND, VT – The Rutland football team is coming off a season where they only won three games. They say hard work and new-found energy will lead to a bounce back year.

“I think our kids played hard and just made mistakes at inopportune times,” said head coach Mike Norman. “At the end of the day we got beat by some better teams, and just went into the off season. It gave us a little bit of motivation to get in the weight room and work on our craft a little bit.”

The Head Coach wasn’t kidding. “The day after thanksgiving we had about thirty guys in the weight room at six o’clock in the morning just wanting to get better,” said running back and linebacker Jayden Graham. “It really honestly started from there.”

The team expects that to translate to 2023. “I think through ups, downs, thick and thin, I think we will have energy all season,” said tight end and defensive end Will Fuller. “I think we will be a good team. The chemistry is through the roof right now”

“You know I like our chances,” said Norman, about the season. “At the end of the day we just need to work hard, control what we can control and we just have to improve. Catch a few breaks along the way. You can catch a few breaks but I think you have to make your own breaks and I think that’s the great thing about coaching; you get to see young people do things that they didn’t know they could accomplish.”

“As I tell the kids all the time, just have no regret. Give it everything that you have and just be able to walk off the field when its all said and done,” Norman continued. “Don’t look back with regret.”

Rutland faces off against Essex on Friday, September 1 to kick off its season.