BARRE, VT – 2022 was a transition year for Spaulding, but with more experienced leadership this season, the Crimson Tide are expecting a bounce back season.

“We’ve got a full offseason as a coaching staff,” said head coach Gabriel Aguilar, who took over after week one in 2022. “We worked really hard on improving where we can improve on as coaches. We learned from our mistakes and how we can do things differently and be more efficient.”

“Coaches this year have been more clear with what they are trying to come through with,” said Cordell Akers. “They’re holding us at a higher standard so kids know what to do right and what to do wrong.”

“We’ve spent a lot of time just focusing on teaching,” said Aguilar. “Teaching the game of football. A lot of these kids haven’t played before or they don’t have a ton of experience with football.”

“I think the senior leadership will definitely step up this year,” said the Head Coach.”

“I like to set by example, lead by example,” said senior quarterback Gabriel Haor. “I have to be loud and as a quarterback I have to call the plays and make sure everyone knows what they are doing.”



“Honestly to win a championship this year, its just continuing to get better everyday and focusing on doing the little things. I think it will all come together,” said Aguilar.

The Crimson Tide begin their season against Mt. Abraham Saturday September 2.