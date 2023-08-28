WOODSTOCK, VT – Woodstock made the playoffs in 2022, but couldn’t make it past the first round. This season they have an invasion of youth, but plenty of speed that could help the Wasps make a deeper run.

“Last year we got in the playoffs, We got better every week. I thought we were playing our best football at the end of the season,” said head coach Ramsey Worrell.

Despite this, the Wasps fell to Mill River in the first round of the Division III playoffs.

“We want to play to our strengths. We are lacking in experience on our offensive line but we have some speed,” said Worrell. “We have speed in our backfield so we want to try and match the two together.”

On that offensive line is two female players. One of them has been named captain for this season.

Meridian bremel: “I’m pretty positive about this season, I think we have a really good team this year, some great players and I think we are coming together and we are all hyped and ready for it,” said captain Meridian Bremel, an offensive tackle and defensive end. “We just have to put it all together.”

“The players vote for the captains. It wasn’t a surprise to me. She does things the way we preach it on and off the field,” said Worrell, about Bremel being named captain.

And all three captains are confident 2023 could be the year of the Wasps.

Joshua: “I think we have the potential to go really far but we have to work to earn it,” said captain Joshua Hough, a running back and cornerback.

His teammate Caeden Perreault agreed. “[We have to bring] everyone together into one cohesive unit [and] get better with our aggression and executing to the highest degree possible,” he said.

“The goal every year is to get to the last game and that’s what we tell the kids. I certainly think they have the talent and the ability,” said head coach Worrell. “It’s how well can they come together as a team, how well can they play for each other and how well can they lead from within.”

Woodstock opens its season against Otter Valley at home on Friday, September 1.