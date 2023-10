The quarterfinal round of the high school football season finished on Saturday with some spirited performances. Highlights are above.

Here are the scores:

(6) Essex 0, (3) CVU 45

(7) Brattleboro 0, (2) Burr & Burton 41

(5) Mill River 10, (4) BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 7

(6) Springfield 18, (3) Otter Valley 12

(7) Poultney 12, (2) Windsor 47