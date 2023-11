It’s the semifinal round of the football playoffs for Vermont teams and the class “D” football championship game for a couple Section VII teams. All the highlights, our play of the night, and a look at the Saturday football games are in the above video.

New York Section VII Class “D” Championship game-

Ausable Valley 0, Moriah 37

Vermont Semifinal games-

Middlebury 20, Hartford 21

Bellows Falls 20, North Country 21- F/OT

Mill River 7, Woodstock 13