It’s time to begin out High School Huddle Show for 2023. Above are the highlights from the following games. The scores are also below.
Vermont games:
Essex 30, Rutland 26
Middlebury 35, Bears 6
North Country 34, Burlington/South Burlington 22
Mt. Mansfield 8, BFA- St. Albans 12
Springfield 0, Bellows Falls 34
Otter Valley 0, Woodstock 26
New York games:
Mt. Anthony (VT) 13, Moriah 20
Hudson Falls 24, Plattsburgh 22
Correction: Brattleboro’s nickname is now the Bears, changed from from the Colonels