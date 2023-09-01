It’s time to begin out High School Huddle Show for 2023. Above are the highlights from the following games. The scores are also below.

Vermont games:

Essex 30, Rutland 26

Middlebury 35, Bears 6

North Country 34, Burlington/South Burlington 22

Mt. Mansfield 8, BFA- St. Albans 12

Springfield 0, Bellows Falls 34

Otter Valley 0, Woodstock 26

New York games:

Mt. Anthony (VT) 13, Moriah 20

Hudson Falls 24, Plattsburgh 22

Correction: Brattleboro’s nickname is now the Bears, changed from from the Colonels