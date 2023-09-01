The Vermont high school football season kicked off on on Thursday with a trio of games across the state.

In Division I, Hartford went to St. Johnsbury and beat up on the Hilltoppers to win 48-21.

In Division II, Colchester hosted the U-32 Raiders. The game was supposed to be played in Montpelier, but the field conditions couldn’t make it happen. The Lakers took advantage of being at home and shut out Raiders 18-0.

The third matchup of the night featured DII Milton against DIII Missisquoi. The Yellowjackets made relatively easy work of the Thunderbirds to win 34-0.

