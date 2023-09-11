Due to the Thursday and Friday night storms in Vermont, three high school football games had to be pushed to Sunday afternoon. Above are the highlights.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
Due to the Thursday and Friday night storms in Vermont, three high school football games had to be pushed to Sunday afternoon. Above are the highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now