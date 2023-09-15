The Play of the night from week 3 of the high school football season featured Essex backup quarterback Samuel Bent throwing a deep touchdown pass to Brady Botelho to put the Hornets in the lead 10-0. Essex won the game 10-6. Bent came in to relieve the injured quarterback Carter Crete.
Vermont games-
Colchester 6, Essex 10
BFA-St. Albans 27, Hartford 49
Woodstock 26, Springfield 15
Otter Valley 39, Spaulding 14
Brattleboro 14, Mt. Anthony 9
New York games-
Beekmantown 23, Moriah 22
Plattsburgh 8, Peru 40