11 games were played during week 4 of the high school football season. To watch all the highlights, watch the High School Huddle video above.
Here are the scores:
Vermont games-
Burr & Burton 7, Hartford 43
Burlington/S. Burlington 25, Colchester 12
Middlebury 41, Essex 0
Mt. Anthony 0, Rutland 21
BFA- St. Albans 32, North Country 23
Brattleboro 6, Keene 42
U-32 7, Bellows Falls 32
Mt. Abraham 30, Woodstock 54
Mill River 10, Springfield 18
New York games-
Saranac Lake 0, AuSable Valley 20
Beekmantown 55, Plattsburgh 12