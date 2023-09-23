11 games were played during week 4 of the high school football season. To watch all the highlights, watch the High School Huddle video above.

Here are the scores:

Vermont games-

Burr & Burton 7, Hartford 43

Burlington/S. Burlington 25, Colchester 12

Middlebury 41, Essex 0

Mt. Anthony 0, Rutland 21

BFA- St. Albans 32, North Country 23

Brattleboro 6, Keene 42

U-32 7, Bellows Falls 32

Mt. Abraham 30, Woodstock 54

Mill River 10, Springfield 18

New York games-

Saranac Lake 0, AuSable Valley 20

Beekmantown 55, Plattsburgh 12