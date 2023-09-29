There was plenty of action for the week 5 Friday games of the high school football season. Below are the games and scores for each game, and above are the highlights.
Vermont games-
Burlington/S. Burlington 7, St. Johnsbury 49
Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0
Middlebury 27, Mt. Anthony 19
Colchester 25, BFA-St. Albans 28
Woodstock 28, North Country 43
Mt. Mansfield 6, U-32 13
Oxbow 14, Spaulding 31
New York Section VII games-
Saranac 21, Beekmantown 10
Ausable Valley 14, Peru 55
Plattsburgh 6, Moriah 50