There was plenty of action for the week 5 Friday games of the high school football season. Below are the games and scores for each game, and above are the highlights.

Vermont games-

Burlington/S. Burlington 7, St. Johnsbury 49

Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0

Middlebury 27, Mt. Anthony 19

Colchester 25, BFA-St. Albans 28

Woodstock 28, North Country 43

Mt. Mansfield 6, U-32 13

Oxbow 14, Spaulding 31

New York Section VII games-

Saranac 21, Beekmantown 10

Ausable Valley 14, Peru 55

Plattsburgh 6, Moriah 50