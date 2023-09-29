There was plenty of action for the week 5 Friday games of the high school football season. Below are the games and scores for each game, and above are the highlights. In the video, you will also see the winner for our play of the night and the Saturday football schedule.
Vermont games-
Burlington/S. Burlington 7, St. Johnsbury 49
Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0
Middlebury 27, Mt. Anthony 19
Colchester 25, BFA-St. Albans 28
Woodstock 28, North Country 43
Mt. Mansfield 6, U-32 13
Oxbow 14, Spaulding 31
New York Section VII games-
Saranac 21, Beekmantown 10
Ausable Valley 14, Peru 55
Plattsburgh 6, Moriah 50