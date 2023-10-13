Week 7 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday night with an exciting game and on Friday the action got even better. Above is the action from all the Vermont and New York Section VII games on our High School Huddle show, plus you can see which moment won our play of the night! Below are the scores from the night.

Vermont games-

BFA-St. Albans 0, St. Johnsbury 28

Burr & Burton 40, Essex 10

Middlebury 42, Burlington/South Burlington 14

Mt. Anthony 0, Hartford 35

Rutland 7, Brattleboro 21

U-32 0, Fair Haven 24

Spaulding 20, Milton 50

New York games-

Peru 50, Moriah 34

Saranac 48, Ausable Valley 20